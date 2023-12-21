There has been a major recall of Honda and Acuras, including ones sold in New York state. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says there is a risk that the affected models may even stall while driving, due to a faulty equipment issue.

ABC says the move comes just after a recall of more than 106,000 2020-2022 CR-V hybrid vehicles due to a "missing fuse on the power circuit of exterior 12-Volt battery cables."

According to Consumer Reports, the missing fuse could cause cables to overheat or short-circuit in a crash.

See Also: New York Sues Automakers, Alleging Cars Are Too Easy To Steal

Over Two And a Half Million Honda and Acuras Recalled

ABC says that Honda Motors in the United States is recalling over two and half million Hondas and Acuras due to a fuel pump defect. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that the fuel pump impellers in 2017-2020 Acura and Honda vehicles were improperly molded.

The problem can lead to engine failure or vehicles stalling, says the NHTSA. The recalled models include:

1. 2018-2020 Honda Accord

2. 2017-2020 Honda Accord Hybrid

3. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 4D

4. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 2D

5. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 5D

6. 2018-2020 Honda Civic Type R

7. 2018-2019 Honda Clarity PHEV

8. 2018-2020 Honda CR-V

9. 2020-2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

10. 2018-2019 Honda Fit

11. 2018-2020 Honda HR-V

12. 2018-2020 Acura ILX

13. 2019-2020 Honda Insight

14. 2018-2020 Acura MDX

15. 2018-2020 Acura MDX Hybrid

16. 2017-2020 Acura NSX

17. 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey

18. 2019-2020 Honda Passport

19. 2018-2020 Acura RDX

20. 2018-2020 Honda Ridgeline

21. 2018-2020 Acura RLX

22. 2018-2020 Acura TLX

Honda says that it will that it will replace the parts for all recalled vehicles at no cost in "separate phases, with the first batch of owner notification letters going out in February."