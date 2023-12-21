Over Two And a Half Million Honda and Acuras Recalled
There has been a major recall of Honda and Acuras, including ones sold in New York state. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says there is a risk that the affected models may even stall while driving, due to a faulty equipment issue.
ABC says the move comes just after a recall of more than 106,000 2020-2022 CR-V hybrid vehicles due to a "missing fuse on the power circuit of exterior 12-Volt battery cables."
According to Consumer Reports, the missing fuse could cause cables to overheat or short-circuit in a crash.
See Also: New York Sues Automakers, Alleging Cars Are Too Easy To Steal
Over Two And a Half Million Honda and Acuras Recalled
ABC says that Honda Motors in the United States is recalling over two and half million Hondas and Acuras due to a fuel pump defect. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that the fuel pump impellers in 2017-2020 Acura and Honda vehicles were improperly molded.
The problem can lead to engine failure or vehicles stalling, says the NHTSA. The recalled models include:
- 1. 2018-2020 Honda Accord
- 2. 2017-2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 3. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 4D
- 4. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 2D
- 5. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 5D
- 6. 2018-2020 Honda Civic Type R
- 7. 2018-2019 Honda Clarity PHEV
- 8. 2018-2020 Honda CR-V
- 9. 2020-2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 10. 2018-2019 Honda Fit
- 11. 2018-2020 Honda HR-V
- 12. 2018-2020 Acura ILX
- 13. 2019-2020 Honda Insight
- 14. 2018-2020 Acura MDX
- 15. 2018-2020 Acura MDX Hybrid
- 16. 2017-2020 Acura NSX
- 17. 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey
- 18. 2019-2020 Honda Passport
- 19. 2018-2020 Acura RDX
- 20. 2018-2020 Honda Ridgeline
- 21. 2018-2020 Acura RLX
- 22. 2018-2020 Acura TLX
Honda says that it will that it will replace the parts for all recalled vehicles at no cost in "separate phases, with the first batch of owner notification letters going out in February."
Put These Key Items in Your Vehicle To Prepare For Upstate NY Winter
Gallery Credit: Canva