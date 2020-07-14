Over 110 Hudson Valley Businesses Reopen From COVID-19 Shutdown

Over 110 Hudson Valley stores and restaurants have finally welcomed back customers.

On Monday officials from the Galleria at Crystal Run and Poughkeepsie Galleria announced both are now open for on-property retail, dining and eligible entertainment following Phase 4 guidance.

Both are operating under modified hours of operation, Monday – Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Some venues, including restaurants, may have different operating hours.

Food courts remain open but seating has been eliminated, officials say.

The following venues are open at the Galleria at Crystal Run:

110 Grill

ABC Collection

American Eagle

Against All Odds

As Seen on TV

Bouton’s Hallmark

C&C Unisex Salon

Champs

Charley’s Philly Steaks

Children’s Place

Cohen’s Fashion Optical

Crystal Run Spa

Custom T

Dicks Sporting Goods

DSW

Eye to Eye Vision Center

Five Below

Finish Line

Fuji Japanese Steakhouse

Galleria Dental

Gertrude Hawk

ILY

Jimmy Jazz

Journeys

Justice

Lane Bryant

Leggings NY

Macy’s

Master Wok

Native Expressions

Pandora

Perfume World

Phone Fix & Repair

Peru Cuisine

Pro Image

Q Collection

Q Zakka

Relax Zone

Sicilian Delight

Subway

Sweet Feelings Jewelry

Sleep Number

Target

The Shoe Dept.

The Threading Place

Tranquility Nail & Spa

Track 23

Via Roma

Zales

Zumiez

The following venues are open at the Poughkeepsie Galleria:

Against All Odds

American Eagle

Arctic Smash

As Seen on TV

Auntie Anne's Pretzels

Banana Republic

Best Buy

Boost Mobile

C&C Unisex

Charlotte Russe

Chic Boutique

The Children's Place

China Max

Custom T's

Dick's Sporting Goods

DSW

Finish Line

Footlocker

Forever 21

Fragrance R Us

Francesca's

Giorgio’s Fine Jewelry

Hallmark

Hollister

Hot Topic

ILY

JC Penney

Jimmy Jazz

Journey's

Journey's Kidz

Justice

Kid's Footlocker

LA 7

Lane Bryant

LensCrafters

Lids

Little Tokyo

Macy's

Mobile Couture

Mobile Rescue

MoMo Accessories

Mr. Smoothie

New York Deli

Old Navy

PacSun

Pandora

Pearle Vision

Phone Fix & Repair

Piercing Pagoda Plus

Relax Zone

Scotch Bonnet

Sephora

Sicilian Delight

Star News

Target

Threading Place

Time Square Watch Repair

Tranquility Nail & Spa

Travelling Buddha

Verizon

Via Roma Menswear

Wetzel's Pretzels

Zumiez

Last week mall officials released new guidelines for shoppers and employees.