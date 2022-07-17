Outdoor Circus is Coming to Upper Hudson Valley Area, Want to go?

Here is all the information you'll need!

Are you a fan of the circus? I know that for many years I loved bringing the kids to the circus whenever it came to the Hudson Valley and if I remember correctly, it would normally come around once a year. It hasn't been in the area in quite some time but it looks like that's about to change.

The "Stars Above" circus isn't quite the traditional circus you may remember as it combines parts of both contemporary and classical circuses while showcasing an all-star cast of American circus performers and musicians according to News 10.

What is Stars Above?

Circus owners Josh and Lyndsay Aviner have announced they are ready for a full weekend of shows of "Stars Above." The show is centered around a single day in the life of a traveling family troupe, celebrating their interwoven connections to loved ones, community, and what they've lost. Stars Above is an all-ages circus production that takes place outside under the stars on a custom-built circular stage and aerial rig.

When & Where

Stars Above is scheduled to run from July 22nd through July 24th in Catskill, at Lumberyard Center for Film and Performing Arts located at 62 Water St, Catskill, NY. Shows will start all three days at 7 p.m. On Saturday, July 23rd they will offer a matinee performance starting at 4 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here.

This run of Stars Above is just the beginning as the circus is set to tour the Northeast this July, August, and September. They will make a total of eleven stops across Upstate New York, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and Massachusetts.

Abandoned Warner Bros. Zoo Discovered by Hikers Back in the 1970s there was a Warner Bros. zoo and theme park near Greenwood Lake, and its ruins can still be found rotting away in the woods.