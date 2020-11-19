Orphaned Hudson Valley Beaver is Going Viral on the Internet

Millions are following the progress of an orphaned Hudson Valley beaver.

Orange County-based wildlife rehab expert Nancy Coyne took in a beaver after it was left on the side of the road at 3-weeks-old. The 46-year-old from Pine Bush adopted the beaver, now named Beave after someone found it on the road alone. She believes Beave's parents were killed by poachers

She decided to care for and rehabilitate the animal because animal sanctuaries were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Post reports.

Coyne's daughter convinced her mother to document Beave's rehabilitation on TikTok. The TikTok account beaverbabyfurrylove has over 542,000 followers and 9.5 million likes.

Now nine-months-old, some of the videos posted show Beave playing, chewing on sticks, flowers, swimming in a bath and waiting at the door to come inside. Other videos show Beave making a dam out of household products and swimming with a stuffed animal.

Coyne makes it known Beave is not a pet. The beaver will eventually be released back to the wild after around two-years.

Click on the above TikTok videos or the main TikTok page for more videos. Even more videos of Beave can be found on Youtube.