Orange County Town Introducing 2021 ‘Giving Tree’

One Orange County town is preparing to give back this holiday season.

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Christmas deals will be hard to turn down this weekend across the Hudson Valley. Within the next few weeks during your shopping travels, make a stop in the Town of Crawford.

On Friday, December 3rd The Town of Crawford will host Pine Bush's First Friday event, which kicks off at 5 pm. In a Facebook post they shared that Santa will be in town and will present the Town of Crawford's '2021 Giving Tree.'

The Town of Crawfords Giving Tree is looking for new or gently used scarves, hats, earmuffs, mittens, and gloves of any and all sizes for those who may need something warm this winter, but don't necessarily have the means to provide their own.

If you have something you would like to donate to the Giving Tree the Town of Crawford explains how to leave your donation, writing:

There’s a bin at the foot of the tree containing plastic baggies and clothes pins so donations can be placed right onto the tree. (There are even sharpie markers there to label the bag's contents!)

The Town of Crawford also adds "ALL are welcome and encouraged to take whatever they are in need of." Additionally, the Town of Crawford thanked the Pine Bush Dollar General for donating supplies used for this years giving tree and shouted out the town of Crawford resident Kristen Gessel for all her help with the project.

For more information or for any questions regarding donations at the Town of Crawford's Giving Tree email d.ragni@townofcrawford.org.

