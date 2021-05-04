Orange County Town Announces First Friday Events

The Hudson Valley is ready to celebrate. After a horrible year of fighting a global pandemic, it’s obvious that we are ready to get out again and start celebrating. It doesn’t even matter whether we have an actual occasion to celebrate or not. We’re ready to celebrate life and people.

If you’re in the Orange County area, there is a new monthly way to celebrate. The Town of Pine Bush has announced that they will be hosting First Friday events from 4PM - 7PM on the first Friday of each month from now through December. The Pine Bush First Fridays will showcase local artists, artisans, makers, and live music. It’s a great chance for you to explore their small businesses to shop, eat, drink, and enjoy the wares of local Hudson Valley talent.

Keep in mind, Pine Bush is no stranger to holding fun celebrations. Every year Pine Bush hosts the Pine Bush U.F.O. Fair, which is one of the most talked about events in the Hudson Valley. And while you’re in Pine Bush, make a plan to visit the Cup and Saucer Diner for a great meal or Baldwin Vineyards Winery, which won Fruit Winery of the Year in the 2020 NY International Wine Competition.

The ride to Pine Bush from just about anywhere in the Hudson Valley is a beautiful one. And it’s really close to both Ulster and Sullivan Counties, so you might even want to make a weekend of it. For more information about First Fridays and other Pine Bush attractions, visit the Pine Bush Chamber of Commerce website.

