All the Info for Orange County Tax Foreclosure Auction June 2022
Updated May 11, 2022. Been hearing a bit too much lately about nearby county Tax Foreclosure Auctions? I can't seem to get enough! There are pretty much two times a year where you can find a bunch of these auctions taking place, in the Spring and in the Fall.
If you missed the info on the Dutchess County, or the Ulster County auctions, I will include those links for you so you can check them out. But what about another Hudson Valley foreclosure auction? How many parcels and when will it take place?
Details on the upcoming Orange County, NY Tax Foreclosure Auction, 2022:
How many parcels will be offered in the upcoming auction? There will be 6 parcels, which include residential properties. There is a listing catalog, which you should investigate, showing the land markings, the value of the property and a few photos too. While, there might not be official viewings, the listing will tell you how to 'view' the property or even if it is actually viewable (most are not).
What do you need to do before the Orange County, NY foreclosure auction?
It is very important, notice that those words are bolded and italic, that you get yourself registered a few days in advance before the vigorous bidding takes place. You will need to also see how much you will need to pay at the end of the bidding. For example, do you need to immediately pay 30% and the the rest two business days later? You need to know these things.
Is the auction being held in-person or online? Who's the auction company?
This particular foreclosure auction is being held online, by a company based out of Pleasant Valley, NY, Absolute Auction & Realty. The historically hold a few of the county foreclosure auctions each year. The Orange County auction wraps up June 2, 2022 at 10 am.
How can you get more information, property listing and get registered?
Here is a link to the auction info on the Absolute Auction site. Read everything, two or three times so you are super prepared. Good luck.