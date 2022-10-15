New Job? Orange County NY Corrections Officer Test Details 2022

It seems like everyone is looking for a new job or a new career. Are you? Have you ever thought about becoming a corrections officer? Well, looks like you still have a chance.

Orange County New York is looking to bring on additional staff for their corrections team. Do you have what it takes to be a corrections officer? Who is eligible to take the exam and when is the deadline to apply?

Who can take the Orange County Correctional Officer Exam?

Photo by Daniel Bernard on Unsplash

Who can take the exam, or what are the requirements to take the exam? According to the Orange County New York website, you will need the following to be eligible to take the test:

You need to have earned at least 60 college credits

or 30 college credits and one year of related work experience

or a high school diploma and two years of related work experience

How much does the correctional officer exam cost?

Photo by Larry Farr on Unsplash

The exam will cost you zero. There is not application fee for exams that are taken in 2022. That is one perk from COVID. Are you looking for other kinds of jobs? Keep reading for more information on the physical requirements of the job. For info on the big Orange County Job Fair taking place this month, click here.

What are the physical requirements for an Orange County NY Correctional Officer?

Handcuff 7713Photography

According to the application there are two-parts to the physical exam. The first part will require you to do 8 specific chores in the course of 3-minutes. The second part of the physical exam will require you to perform three tasks that are firearm related, but those tasks are untimed.

If you are interested in taking the exam which will be give December 10 and 11, 2022, that is great. Keep in mind that you will need to apply to take the exam no later than 5 PM on October 18, 2022. For information on the firefighter exam, click here.

