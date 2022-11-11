The Verdict is In: The Hudson Valley’s Thoughts on Pizza With Anchovies

Canva Canva loading...

The Hudson Valley has its thoughts regarding pizza with anchovies.

Anchovies are small, common saltwater bait fish that are also used as human food. There are 144 species in 17 genera found in the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans. Anchovies are usually classified as oily fish. You either love anchovies, or you hate them, especially when it comes to as a pizza topping. There's actually a National Day devoted to avoiding anchovies on pizza.

National 'Pizza With the Works except Anchovies' Day

According to National Day Calendar, National Pizza With the Works except Anchovies Day is observed each year in November and anchovy lovers should move over on this day. All other pizza lovers get their due and can pile on the toppings on this annual holiday. Pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, bacon, etc., just no fishy business on this day. One should observe this day by topping off your pizza with all your favorite toppings (except anchovies). Personally, I can deal with anchovies. I have had pizza with anchovies and I don't think it's bad, I just don't find myself ordering pizza with anchovies ever.

The Hudson Valley Hates Pizza with Anchovies

For the most part, when we asked the Hudson Valley their thoughts on anchovies on pizza, an overwhelming majority gave their disapproval.

Although some folks said that they don't mind anchovies on pizza, many gave a resounding HELL NO! as a response. 90% of the Hudson Valley hates anchovies on pizza.

The Haters

attachment-315017711_643629763885357_8526185875210327863_n loading...

attachment-313107662_668054371582609_8813925451165392198_n loading...

attachment-314797463_531566195114849_4267476000043897810_n loading...

attachment-315081086_1090844188257152_6882365552538914071_n loading...

attachment-315186198_2916301782011251_2190122270773651794_n loading...

attachment-315101942_437304281913011_8850330630027577701_n loading...

attachment-315100577_504440348308803_6793526990268310833_n loading...

attachment-312458175_1563516457402338_3465335602415559245_n loading...

attachment-315334339_666834804976186_6292942599352903397_n loading...

attachment-315116873_521821639807330_1669125516963529936_n loading...

attachment-315014431_889566928869979_5472101177690574136_n loading...

attachment-315096304_830287334973878_502918792495041883_n loading...

The Lovers

attachment-315016751_532950442089096_7700489717383215022_n loading...

attachment-314992670_883034456408428_8657435753714429976_n loading...

attachment-315012004_811299113313653_1016464647511588423_n (1) loading...

Favorite Pizza Toppings of the Hudson Valley