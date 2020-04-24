Opposition Grows For Toll Increase to Cross Hudson Valley Bridges

Drivers will soon have to pay up to 65 cents more to cross a bridge in the Mid-Hudson Valley.

On May 1, the toll to cross Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, Mid-Hudson Bridge, Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge, Rip Van Winkle Bridge and Bear Mountain Bridge is increasing.

The toll to cross each bridge will increase 10 cents for those with E-ZPass and a quarter for people without it. This marks the first fare increase since 2012, according to the New York State Bridge Authority.

State Sen. Sue Serino, New York Senate District 41, is calling for a pause on the planned toll hike.

"At a time when every penny counts for most New York families, we should not be increasing tolls. The only people who are regularly utilizing the bridges right now are essential workers. These are the very people who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, and they should not have to bear the burden of increased costs associated with traveling to and from the jobs we rely on them for. The Bridge Authority has done a great job keeping costs down and staving off toll increases for nearly a decade. Pausing this increase for the time being is one way we can continue to honor those who are doing their part during this time to keep our community safe and healthy," Serino said in a press release.

The New York State Bridge Authority reports tolls will continue to increase each year until 2023. Under the current plan, by 2023, it will cost non-E-ZPass drivers $2.15 to cross a bridge in the Mid-Hudson Valley and $1.65 for passenger vehicles with E-ZPass.

Officials say the additional toll revenue will be used to maintain the bridges in the region, including the re-decking of the north span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The roughly $90 million project is expected to start this year and provide three years of local jobs.