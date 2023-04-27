‘Oozy Substance’ Dripping from New York Bridge Splashing Cars

Drivers in an upper Hudson Valley town are wondering what the unknown substance could be and if it is bad for their cars.

For quite some time drivers in the Greene County town of West Coxsackie have been dealing with an unknown substance splashing onto their cars after they drive underneath a railroad crossing bridge.

Dripping Bridge in Coxsackie, NY

The railroad bridge, which runs over Mansion Street in Coxsackie, has been the source of a foreign substance dripping from the underbelly of the overpass for many years and many are wondering if this is a safety concern. Many residents told News 10 that the substance has repeatedly splashed cars leaving behind an "oozy substance".

Michael Wilhelmsen told News 10,

"[It’s an] oozy substance and it dries on the paint, and that becomes a powder, eventually. It seems to be metallic and somewhat like asphalt".

Google Maps

Problematic Bridge in Coxsackie, NY

The Mayor of Coxsackie Mark Evans has said that the bridge has been a problem in town for as long as he has been mayor, 15 years.

He told News 10 that he has reached out to CSX the railroad company for help but says,

"It’s landing on deaf ears! It’s incredibly frustrating. I keep getting Facebook messages and texts that people are sending me pictures of their cars I just have no answers for that, and it seems like it should be an easy thing to take care of and an inappropriate thing to take care of."

Google Maps/Canva

Bridge is in Bad Shape

Evans also said that after inspecting the bridge he can see that the problem seems to involve the bridge's gutter system and that it doesn't seem to be flowing properly which leads to overflow, which then drips onto every car that passes. Evans did point out that the dripping issue isn't the only problem with the bridge as he claims that "pieces have fallen, and did strike someone".

CSX hasn't commented on the bridge yet but if and when they do, we will update this article with any new information.

