Comedian Kathy Griffin Coming to Hudson Valley

Controversial comedian set to perform in the area in early 2025.

Kathy Griffin American comedian and actress who has starred in television series, comedy specials and has released multiple comedy albums. In 2007 and 2008, Griffin won Primetime Emmy Awards for her reality show Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List. She has also appeared in supporting roles in films.

Griffin was born in Oak Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. In 1978, she moved to Los Angeles, where she studied drama at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and became a member of the improvisational comedy troupe The Groundlings. In the 1990s, Griffin began performing as a stand-up comedian and appeared as a guest star on television shows, including a supporting role on the NBC sitcom Suddenly Susan (1996–2000).

The Bravo reality show Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List (2005–2010) became a ratings hit for the network and earned her two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Reality Program. Griffin has released six comedy albums, all of which received Grammy Award nominations. Her first album For Your Consideration (2008) made her the first female comedian to debut at the top of the Billboard Top Comedy Albums chart. In 2009, she released her autobiography Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin. After being nominated for six years in a row for the Grammy for Best Comedy Album, she won the award in 2014.

Some Kathy Griffin Controversies Over the Years

2007

After having accepted an Emmy Award for best reality TV program for her Bravo series, My Life on the D- List, Griffin had her speech cut from the pre-tapped telecast because she made a derogatory comment about Jesus while onstage.

2012

During her time as Cooper's co-host for the annual holiday special, Griffin often sparked controversy. In 2012, she stripped down to her bra and underwear, violating CNN's "no nudity" rule while covering New Year's Eve in Times Square.

2017

Griffin is known for her controversial style and statements about celebrities, religion and sexuality, including holding a mask stylized as Donald Trump's severed head in 2017, which provoked a United States Secret Service investigation and later became the basis of her concert film A Hell of a Story (2019).

Various Talk Show Bans

Griffin said she was banned from appearing on several television shows over the years including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The View. She was re-banned from The View after making a joke about Barbara Walters. Griffin made a joke during a 2005 E! televised event saying that eleven-year-old actor Dakota Fanning had entered drug rehabilitation.

Kathy Griffin Performing in Peekskill, NY

Katthy Griffin will bring her My Life on the PTSD-List to the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater on Friday, March 28, 2025 at 8pm. Tickets available through the Paramount Hudson Valley box office and their website.

