Online Hunter Education Course Extended

The DEC has extended the online hunter education course. The offerings now include an online bowhunting course.

DEC's online hunter education course will continue to be available through August 31, 2020. All hunters must complete a mandatory hunter education course before purchasing a hunting license. In addition, DEC is making an online bowhunter education course option available beginning July 15.

Since the middle of April, more than 24,000 hunters have successfully completed the online hunter education course, about 20 percent more than typically take it. Of those completing the online course about 40 percent were women, compared to 27 percent female participants in the traditional in-person course.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said:

Many new hunters went afield for this year's turkey season and we look forward to continuing to welcome new hunters with this online safety course. Hunter safety is our top priority, and expanding the availability of these online courses will help us engage more New Yorkers who are ready to be a part of our state's proud hunting tradition

Students who successfully complete the online courses and pass the final exam will receive their hunter education certificate or bowhunter education certificate. The courses are available to individuals 11 and older, but only those 12 or older may purchase a hunting license.

More information regarding the hunter courses that are available can be found on the DEC website.

