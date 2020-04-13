Online Hunter Education Course Available For NY Hunters

New York hunters who want to hunt during New York's turkey hunting seasons must first hunter education certificate prior to purchasing their first hunting license.

This also applies to both the regular season, May 1-31, and the youth (ages 12-15) turkey hunting weekend April 25-26. Unfortunately, all other hunter education courses have been canceled due to COVID-19, leaving many new hunters unable to get a certificate prior to the Spring turkey season.

Now, for a limited time, hunters can obtain a certificate by completing the hunter education course entirely online. The online course is available to anyone 11 years of age and older and can be completed on a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

The cost of the course is $19.95. The online course will be available April 15 through June 30, 2020 on the Kalkomey website

