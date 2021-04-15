One-of-a-Kind Natural Phenomenon Hiding In The Woods Of New York

Is an eternal flame a real thing? Hell yeah, it's real and we have one of only a few hundred in the entire world right here in New York. Head to the Shale Creek Preserve in Orchard Park, NY and set aside 1 hour to hike the loop but once you start to smell rotten eggs you know you are close to the Eternal Flame Falls.

That smell comes from the natural gases that emit at the base of the waterfall. According to Live Science, this flame is fed by gas seeping to the Earth's surface from under the shale. But even within this rarefied group, this flame is special. Perhaps lit by Native Americans hundreds or thousands of years ago.

When lit the flame is around 4-8 inches in height. Yes, when it's lit, apparently what is eternal is the gas. Occasionally the flame itself goes out but can easily be re-lit so bring along a lighter or something that will ignite the flame.

Eternal Flame Falls Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park, New York.