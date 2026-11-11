You know them from movies, TV, music and Hollywood. But before the fame, some of these familiar faces were wearing a uniform.

For Veterans Day, we're taking a look at some of the celebrities you might be surprised to learn served in the U.S. military.

Some enlisted before they became famous, some were drafted, and a few served during major conflicts. And yes, there are some names on this list that might make you say, “Wait… seriously?”

Morgan Freeman

Before becoming one of Hollywood's most recognizable voices, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959.

Freeman enlisted at 18 and originally dreamed of becoming a fighter pilot. Instead, he served as an aircraft mechanic.

Bea Arthur

This might be the biggest surprise on the list.

Before she was Dorothy Zbornak on The Golden Girls, Bea Arthur was a U.S. Marine and served from 1943 to 1946, during World War II. She worked as a typist and truck driver during her nearly three years of service.

Elvis Presley

Elvis was already one of the biggest stars in the world when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1958. He served for about two years, including time stationed in Germany, and eventually reached the rank of sergeant.

The Army didn't give Elvis a pass because he was famous. He served as a regular soldier, and his military service became one of the most talked-about chapters of his career.

Adam Driver

Long before he was Kylo Ren in Star Wars, Adam Driver was a Marine.

He enlisted after 9/11 and served from 2001 until 2004, when he was medically discharged following a knee injury.

James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, working as a medic before his acting career took off.

Clint Eastwood

Before becoming an Oscar-winning actor and director, Clint Eastwood served in the U.S. Army. He was drafted during the Korean War and served from 1951 to 1953. He was stationed at Fort Ord in California, where he worked as a swimming instructor.

Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970 and was stationed in Vietnam, where he worked as a finance clerk. He also worked as a radio DJ for the Armed Forces Radio Network!

Drew Carey

Comedian and The Price Is Right host Drew Carey served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for six years, from 1980 to 1986.

Ice-T

Ice-T served in the U.S. Army from 1979 to 1983 with the 25th Infantry Division and eventually became a squad leader.

Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He enlisted in 1944 and served in Europe, where he also performed for troops as part of military entertainment.

Jimi Hendrix

Before he became one of the most influential guitarists in history, Jimi Hendrix served in the U.S. Army. He enlisted in 1961 and served with the 101st Airborne Division as a paratrooper. He received an honorable discharge in 1962.

Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris served in the Air Force as an Air Policeman from 1958 to 1962 and was stationed in South Korea, where he began studying martial arts.

Gene Wilder

Before becoming Willy Wonka, Gene Wilder served in the U.S. Army. He was drafted in 1956 and served as a medical technician.

Happy Veterans Day, and thank you to everyone who has served.