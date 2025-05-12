The morning got off to a fast start for some police officers in the city of Kingston over the Mother's Day weekend, when reports came for an individual who had been injured after an early morning shooting at Kingston apartment complex. Only one individual was injured in the event and a suspect was quickly taken into custody.

Kingston Apartment Complex Shooting

The shooting in question took place bright and early on Sunday morning as reports of the shooting and an individual reached Kingston Police by approximately 5:03am. The injured victim according to the press release was shot at the Stuyvesant Charter Apartments located on Sheehan Court.

Kingston Police reacted quickly and responded to the scene and upon arrival, located the injured victim. According to the press release issued by the Kingston Police Department through their Facebook page, the victim was a 27-year old male who sustained the gunshot to his body. The name of the victim was issued in the press release, nor was the specific part of his body where he was shot.

The victim was taken and treated for his gunshot wound injury at the HAHV ER and afterwards he was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for further and continued treatment. The press release would go on to state that the injuries to the victim were not believed to be life threatening.

Shooting Suspect Arrested and Charged

Kingston Police wasted no time in investigating the shooting and later on during the same day, arrested and charged a suspect in connection to the incident. That suspect was identified as 28-year old Kingston resident, Anthony Harding Jr.

Harding Jr was placed under arrest and taken into police custody, where he was charged with Assault in the 1st Degree. Harding Jr following the arrest was processed and held pending arraignment. One thing that is not clear based on the press release is how police identified Harding Jr or where he was found at the time of the arrest.

With that said, the investigation into the incident is still active and ongoing. Kingston Police are also asking anyone with information concerning this incident to contact them and share that information.

Specifically citizens with information may contact Detective Michael Defrance at (845) 943-5729 or via email at detectives@kingston-ny.gov.

We will continue to monitor this case and provide updates if or when new information becomes available.

