One Dead, Suspect Arrested After Shooting Outside Westchester County Sports Bar

A chaotic scene quickly developed over the past weekend in the City of Yonkers as an early morning dispute outside of a local sports bar turned violent requiring immediate police assistance.

That police assistance would come in the form of multiple officers as well as Detectives from Yonkers PD's Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit, and Digital Forensics Unit who investigated the scene.

Early Morning Weekend Shooting in Yonkers

The incident reportedly took place outside of a local sports bar in Yonkers called GO Sports Bar & Lounge located on South Broadway. According to the press release issued by the Yonkers Police Department via their official Facebook page, it was shortly before 4am when two men outside of the bar got into a dispute. One of the men pulled a firearm and struck the other with it before firing a single shot.

Police officers on patrol in the area quickly responded to the scene where they found the one male victim with a single gunshot wound to the chest. The responding officers immidiately began administering medical aid and soon after the victim was transported to an area hospital. Sadly, despite life-saving efforts from the officers and medical personnel, the victim was pronounced deceased at said hospital.

Sports Bar Shooting Suspect Arrested

As the initial responding officers tended to the victim at the scene, additional responding officers soon arrived and began canvassing the area in search of the suspect. Officers quickly found the suspect attempting to flee on nearby Ludlow Street.

A chase ensued and during that chase, it was believed that the suspect attempted to discard a firearm in a nearby front yard. Officers eventually apprehended the suspect and placed him under arrest. The suspect was later identified as 31-year old Carlos Villanueva of Yonkers. Officers were also able to recover a firearm in a nearby location.

Shooting Victim Identified and Charges for the Suspect

The Yonkers PD's statement in addition to giving a highly detailed description of the events also disclosed the identity of the victim in the incident. The victim was identified as 25-year old Celestino Vasquez-Patricio also of Yonkers. The Yonkers Police Department extended their "heartfelt condolences" to the family and friends of Vasquez-Patricio.

The 31-year old Villanueva was placed under arrest and charged with Murder in the second degree as well as Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree. The weapons charge in the state of New York is considered a class C felony, while the Murder is classified as a A-1 felony offense.

It was expected that Villanueva was to be arraigned in Yonkers Criminal Court on Tuesday, the same day that Yonkers PD issued the release. If convicted of the crime, the potential exits where Villanueva could spend the rest of his life behind bars. A minimum sentence for the murder charge would be between 15-40 years in prison.

