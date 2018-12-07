Oh S**T!! Manure Truck Crashes and Overturns in New York State

The Friday morning commute became a lot messier for some in one small New York town.

WHAM is reporting that a manure truck overturned and spilled four and half thousand gallons of liquid manure into a nearby ditch. The crash happened in the Wyoming County town of Covington, in the western part of the state late Friday morning.

WHAM reports that the driver had tried to turn on to a road when the truck flipped. Officials say about half the truck's payload (lol) ended up spilling all over the ground and in a ditch right off the main road.

The Daily News says HAZMAT crews were luckily able to stop most of the flow of s**t before it reached the nearby Pearl Creek. WGRZ reports that some of crap did reach the creek, however, Oops.

The DEC released a statement:

A tractor trailer hauling approximately 9,000 gallons of manure overturned while attempting a turn, causing an estimated 4,000 gallons of liquid manure to be released to the ground and a roadside ditch.

The driver was not injured but could face charges, according to Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputies.

While the story may remind some of that one infamous scene in Back to the Future, it happens more than you think, especially in smaller farm communities. In April 2018, a truck carrying manure flipped in the town of Genoa. A road in Bethany, NY was shut down for hours in February 2018 when a manure truck hit a pole.