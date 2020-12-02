OC Government Takes Enhanced COVID Protective Measures

Steve Neuhaus, Orange County Executive, has authorized all County Department Heads to enact Continuity of Operation Plans and to reduce in-office staff.

This can be done by using telework and a rotation of in-person staff, as we continue our battle with COVID-19.

County Executive Neuhaus said:

With the rising number of rising active cases of COVID-19 in our County and across the nation, we all need to take protective actions to ensure the health and safety of our workforce, while continuing to provide essential and necessary services for the public which relies heavily on County Government. We have now reached a public health threshold that requires the reduction of the number of employees in the workforce to slow the spread of COVID and preserve our County operations. As difficult at is, now more than ever we must be vigilant about working to stop the spread of COVID-19, while keeping our workforce and residents as safe and healthy as possible

The decision was made to preserve the workforce and County operations by creating operational teams. That will ensure that if one group gets sick, the other will not be infected and can continue to provide services.

Positive cases of COVID-19 have been increasing in the Hudson Valley once again, and Orange County has been at the center of attention in recent weeks, with Newburgh, New Windsor, and Middletown being deemed "hot zones" for positive cases.

For more information in regards to the decision made by the Orange County Government, you can call (845) 291-3255.