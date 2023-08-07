NYSP Water Rescue: Roosevelt Man Saved Following Weekend Crash

dutchessThis past weekend, New York State Police had their hands full when they were alerted to the scene of an accident in Suffolk County. The call to the accident would lead to the collaborative rescue of a Roosevelt man.

Car Crash on the Robert Moses Causeway Bridge

The incident in question occurred during the early Sunday morning hours. At approximately 2 am Sunday morning, New York State Troopers responded to the scene of an accident on the Robert Moses Causeway Bridge.

When troopers arrived, they discovered an abandoned Ford Escape in the northbound lane of the bridge. While investigating the scene troopers were alerted to the ringing of a cell phone. When officers answered the phone, they began speaking with an individual who identified themselves as a sibling of the owner of the Ford Escape.

The sibling had stated that they had not heard from her brother, identified as 21-year-old Edgardo Lopez, of Roosevelt. State Troopers now had one question to answer; where was Edgardo?

State Police and Marine Bureau Collaborative Rescue

Troopers at the scene of the accident quickly began investigating to figure out where it was that Mr. Lopez could have gone. While searching the troopers peered over the bridge itself and that is when they spotted Mr. Lopez.

Once located, Troopers returned to their vehicle and retrieved rope which they threw down to Mr. Lopez in the water, the other end of the rope was tied to the bridge. Following the severity of the situation, the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau was contacted and they rapidly responded to the scene of the event.

Once on the scene, members of the Marine Bureau were able to pull Mr. Lopez out from the water. Marine Bureau officers following the rescue began their travel to the West Islip Marina where an ambulance awaited them.

Once at the Marina, Mr. Lopez was loaded into the ambulance and taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital. The official press release from the New York State Police stated that Mr. Lopez had sustained "non-life threatening injuries" as a result of the ordeal.

It goes without saying that this a situation that very easily could have ended with a much worse ending. Every second mattered and the joint efforts of the NYSP Troopers on the scene and the quick response from the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau were instrumental in making sure this rescue was completed and more importantly, a life was saved.

