Popular Truck Model Recalled for Potential Safety Issue

Literally everybody knows the name Ford. Ford is one of the most recognized, one of the most historic and one of the most popular brands in the automotive industry. Even outside of the automotive industry, Ford is one of the most recognizable names in American business.Thousands upon thousands of people have bought their brand of vehicles over the years and even today Ford is one of the most recognizable vehicles you will see everyday in every town or city or even any road you may travel.

When we think of Ford there is one type of vehicle that everyone thinks of and the vehicle is their trucks. It's right in their slogan "Built Ford Tough". One particular model of truck stands above the rest and that is the Ford F-150. By far the F-150 is the companies most popular truck, which is why it caught many eyes when a recent recall was issued for the F-150 model.

Details Behind F-150 Recall

First off it should be stated that recalls can happen for numerous particular reasons and they happen for every type of car. When a recall for any particular vehicle is issued, it is released for the betterment and safety of all of the people that own and operate vehicles that subject for the particular recall.

In this recent case the problem which caused Ford to issue a recall for their most popular truck was a potential issue with the F-150's parking brake. The recall applied to Ford F-150 models built between January 8, 2020 and February 25, 2023.

The official statement by Ford detailed the particular issue saying that....

...the rear axle wiring harness bundle may rub against the rear axle housing, causing inadvertent application of the parking brake, and/or issues with the rear wheel speed sensors and electronic locking rear differential...

The statement also said that affected vehicles would need to be brought in for repair to fix the issue. Ford also stated that they will begin directly contacting customers about the issue on September 11. A contact number has also been made to address the problem if Ford owners seek additional information. That number is 1-866-436-7332. Reference number 23S35 will also be needed for those who use said number.

One final noteworthy detail regarding this recall comes from a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In the report it is estimated that 870,701 F-150's could potentially be affected by this issue, however it is also stated that this particular issue is estimated to affect 1% of vehicles.

Ford's Plan For Fixing The Issue

Ford already has plans in place to soon begin directly contacting owners of these potentially affected F-150's in the near future. In addition, further information from Ford states that customers will know whether or not their vehicle is affected based on a notification or warning light regarding the trucks brake system.

As for the actual repair itself, Ford already has a plan for that as well. Customers who need the issue fixed should contact and bring their vehicle to the nearest Ford dealership and schedule a time for repair. Now what some may consider the most important question; what will the repair cost? Ford has answered that question as well as the cost for this repair is $0, zero, zippo, zilch, nada and nothing.

