How Can You Help? New York in Worst Blood Emergency of 10 Years

Will you be the blood donor that saves someone's life? You probably hear this all the time, but there is a desperate shortage of blood donations here in the Hudson Valley. Heck, not just here, but the whole state, the whole country.

Why are we in a "Blood Emergency?" What is a "Blood Emergency?"

A Blood Emergency is when there is less than a one-day supply in the blood banks. That also means that elective surgeries are postponed, and those who, say are in an accident and need multiple pints of blood are quite possibly not able to get the blood they need.

Who can you help by donating blood or platelets?

Who can you help? A lot more people than you might think, in fact, according to the RedCross.org, there are 5 types of people you can help when you donate blood.

Cancer Patients



Trauma Patients



Sickle Cell Patients



Burn Patients



Patients with Chronic Diseases



Organ Transplant Patients

Hearing that opens your eyes a bit, yes?

How easy is it to donate blood or platelets? Does it take a long time?

You do need to be 17-years-old (16 with parent or guardian's permission).

You need to weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health

You will have to wait 3 months in the State of New York to donate after receiving a tattoo.

There are a few other reason things, including lifestyle and medications, that could potentially keep you from donating, but feel free to contact the NY Blood Center or the American Red Cross to double check the donation criteria.

How long does it take? About 1 1/2 hours total.

Can you donate blood if you don't know your blood type?

Most definitely/ Don't worry, currently because of Covid, blood donations are at an all time low, all blood types are needed, thus the "Blood Emergency."

Do you need to make an appointment to donate blood?

It is recommended that you make an appointment in advance at a NY Blood Center location, but don't discount attending a mobile blood drive if you happen to be passing one.

Here are the NY Blood Center Donation locations for the Hudson Valley:

E. Fishkill Donor Center, 2070 Route 52 Building 200, HOPEWELL JUNCTION, 12533

Kingston Donor Center 51 Albany Avenue, KINGSTON, NY 12401

If you are looking for sites that are having blood drives, and want to see if they are located close to you, so you can then make an appointment and donate, click here for the American Red Cross Blood drives that are taking place in the Hudson Valley, you will be able to search by zip code by clicking here.

Thank you for taking the time to do this. It might seem like a inconvenience but for those who need it, you are a lifesaver.

