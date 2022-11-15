Important: 5 Blood Drives Between Now and Christmas
Donating blood may not be top of mind right now as you are getting ready for the holidays but that is all the more reason why it is important you take the time to donate.
The holiday like other times of the year can be tough for local blood banks. People get busy and the blood supply gets low. The American Red Cross is putting out requests again for people to make it to a blood drive near them to donate.
American Red Cross Blood Drives in the Hudson Valley
The Holidays are the season of giving and I can't think of a better gift than the gift of life which is often how a pint of blood gets translated. Cancer patients, people involved in accidents, and others who end up needing blood during this time between Thanksgiving and New Year can often put a demand on the blood supply at a time when supplies are low.
At different times of the year, the blood supply can dip to levels that worry blood supplies like the Red Cross. Summer is also a tough time for blood banks. people are often on vacation and donors get out of their routine. The other issue is that organizations like the Red Cross are still trying to recover from the shortage that COVID left on the blood supply.
Over the next few weeks, there are 5 blood drives you could attend. Pick one and gift someone a life-saving gift this holiday season.
Boardman Road Branch Library
November 17 from 2 PM to 7 PM 141 Boardman Road Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
November 18, 2022 - from - 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM 25 Milton Ave Highland, NY 12528
December 6, 2022 - from 1 PM to 6 PM 2001 South Road Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
December 8, 2022 - from - 10 AM to 4 PM 158 Myers Corners Road Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
December 16, 2022 - from 1 PM to 5:30 PM 25 Milton Ave Highland, NY 12528
December 15, 2022 - 8 AM to 2 PM 50 Cross Road Marlboro, NY 12542