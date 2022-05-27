Blood donations continue to be at all-time lows for the last two years. People, understandably so, are hesitant to go into situations where there are other people. Places where you know you are going to be sitting there, for about an hour and 15 minutes, for your community.

So there is a shortage of blood, what does that mean? Are there any specific blood types that are needed more than others? Where can you donate?

So there is a blood shortage, what does that mean to fellow New Yorkers?

Photo by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography on Unsplash Photo by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography on Unsplash loading...

A blood shortage means that there is less than a certain amount of days supply in the blood bank. In addition to having potential issues being able to give out blood for transfusions, it also means that hospitals will put off elective procedures.

Are there any specific blood types that are needed more than others? What if you don't know your blood type?

Photo by Obi Onyeador on Unsplash Photo by Obi Onyeador on Unsplash loading...

According to the New York Blood Center, via their website, all blood types are desperately needed. It does not matter what your blood type is, just that you make time to donate.

Who is eligible to donate blood in the State of New York?

close up blood bag in laboratory medical concept. toeytoey2530 loading...

You can donate blood if you are at least 17-years old, (16 with a parent's permission) and at least 110 pounds. There are other restrictions based on lifestyle, tattoos, medications, and a few other things. If you have a question about whether or not you can donate, get your questions answered, that way you will know. Call the Blood Center and ask at 800.933.2566 .

Where can you donate blood conveniently and easily near where you live?

Photo by LuAnn Hunt on Unsplash Photo by LuAnn Hunt on Unsplash loading...

There are two great organizations that have multiple opportunities each and every week, close to where you are, that would love for you to donate. For opportunities with the New York Blood Center, click here and for the American Red Cross, click here.

Thank you for your donation.

