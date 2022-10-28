NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley.

Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers noticed a tri-axle dump truck that they believe was involved in an ongoing illegal dumping scheme in Orange County. The officers pursued the truck until it arrived at its destination so they could question the driver.

Canva Canva loading...

When they arrived at the destination, officers say they witnessed a second truck from the same company that was already on site. The truck was allegedly attempting to dump restricted material on a farm in the Town of Warwick.

Officers say the trucks were filled with construction and demolition debris with asphalt, brick, concrete, ceramic tile, plastic debris, lumber, and metal. The removal of construction materials can become costly, especially in New York City. Illegally trucking the fill all the way upstate to use in other jobs can be a more cost-effective solution, however, it's highly illegal.

Canva Canva loading...

The DEC says the trucking company and its drivers now face multiple charges related to the illegal transportation and dumping of restricted material. Those who purchase fill are being warned by the DEC to confirm the quality of the material before accepting it from a contractor.

Warwick, NY Farmhouse With Gobs Of Rustic Charm This is what $739,000 will buy you in New York.

80 W Ridge Rd, Warwick, NY 10990