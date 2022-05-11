Not cool. As if identity theft wasn't enough of a problem in the world? Using the credit or debit card of a deceased person to go on your own personal spending spree? This is really low. A local woman is accused of using a debit card she allegedly stole off a dead body, according to News 10. Police say the suspect stole the card at the time of the unknown individual's death and began wracking up charge after charge. Now, this Ulster County woman stands accused of Grand Larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

Hudson Valley Woman Allegedly Steals Card

The Saugerties Police Department said in a press release that the 34-year-old Kingston woman made unauthorized debit card transactions on a bank account belonging to a person who was deceased. This comes after an investigation into a complaint back on December 8, 2021. Police say the subject was arrested in her home the afternoon of May 9, 2022. Authorities say the woman used the debit card to make "numerous unauthorized purchases" across Ulster County.

There isn't too much available as of now who the deceased person was, or where exactly the suspect found the body when they allegedly stole the card.

Police say she is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court May 18.

Do Drugs Only Cost a Dollar?

An out-of-state man was busted after allegedly attempting to sell narcotics outside of a Dollar General store. Not too many details are available at this moment, but police say the suspect was already wanted for the manufacturing of methamphetamine in his home state. The suspect is now facing additional charges, including felonies, says police.

WNYT says the suspect was spotted in the parking lot outside of the Dollar General store in the village of Fonda, NY. Police say the suspect is 36-years-old and is from Tennessee. There is no word from officials as of yet how long exactly the suspect had been in the state of New York. Montgomery County sheriff's deputies say the man was in possession of cocaine and methamphetamine. Police say the Tennessee man is being charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

