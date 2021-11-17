NY Thanksgiving Travel Nightmare: Strong Wind, Rain (and Snow?)

If you're planning to travel to and from the Hudson Valley next week, you may want to plan ahead for possible travel delays and cancellations leading up to Thanksgiving.

A major storm is brewing right now that is on target to wreak havoc with air and land travel throughout the New York area. Accuweather is warning that the potential storm could disrupt "millions" who will be visiting family during Thanksgiving week.

After a socially-distanced Thanksgiving last year, many Hudson Valley residents have plans to either travel to be with family or host out-of-state visitors coming to New York. Weather experts say the storm could seriously impact the holiday get-together.

Thanksgiving Week Storm Timeline

Accuweather says that the monster storm could organize in the central plains late this weekend before heading into the northeast. Rain, wind and even snow could ramp up on Monday, hitting New York State on Tuesday and Wednesday. If early models prove true, the storm could cause major delays at area airports and stall car travel in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Strong Winds are a Concern

Two weather models currently predict that strong winds will impact the New York area from Monday through Wednesday. Depending on which track the storm takes, those winds may be strong enough to bring down trees and could cause power outages throughout the region.

Snow?

MarianVejcik

The storm is predicted to generate an excessive amount of rain that could produce local flooding. There is also the potential for snow, with some meteorologists calling for up to an inch of accumulations. While it's too early to know exactly where the snow may fall, Orange, Ulster and Dutchess Counties are currently forecast to see at least a little of the white stuff.

Weather experts are urging those with travel plans to keep up with the latest weather data. If you need to change your holiday travel plans you'll want to do it quickly since millions of other New Yorkers will also find themselves in the same situation.

