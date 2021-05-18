NY State Museum Unlocks Its Doors & Opens Again

The New York State Museum along with the Library and Archives have finally reopened after being closed for more than one year. That doesn't mean that the staff hasn't been working hard. They have been preparing for the reopening all along. It was nice to see lines, and crowds outside of the museum doors on Monday excited to visit the exhibits inside.

There are several interesting exhibits inside the New York State Museum including the 9-11 exhibit with the actual fire truck from ground zero, the Mastadon, Adirondack Wilderness, Minerals of New York, Birds of New York, Sesame Street, and more. To see the floor plan and the exhibits that are open click HERE.

The New York State Museum is still offering virtual experiences that have been wildly successful during the pandemic, they are happy that there will be visitors to enjoy the exhibits in person again according to News Channel 13. Right now there are some experiences that are closed including Discovery Place and the carousel. You are strongly encouraged to make online reservations too. The museum will be open on weekdays from 10 am until 4 pm. They are hoping to open up capacity and increase hours in the near future.

Hopefully, soon, schools will be able to start taking field trips to the New York State Museum. Some of my fondest memories were when we would visit the museum on a field trip.

The New York State Museum is free but there are suggested donations of five dollars per person or ten dollars per family.