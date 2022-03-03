NY Mountain Retreat With Private Spa is Perfect Way to Melt Stress Away

Stressed? Need a winter getaway? Let the worries melt away inside a retreat in the New York mountains that comes with your own private spa.

Grab the family or a group of friends for a few days away at a home nestled in the Catskill Mountains in Woodstock, New York. Soak up some relaxation in the pool, sauna, or hot tub at the Karma Inn and Spa that comes with two apartments, perfect for a large family. The adults can stay in the first-floor two-bedroom apartment that has direct access from the spa.

Guests are asked to mindful and respectful within the spa. The spa is meant to be used as a spa, not a playground.

The kids can take over the second-floor apartment with a private balcony terrace to take in the mountain views. Don't worry. There's cable television and internet access so they won't get bored.

Facials

While the kids are playing the day away, the adults can melt the stress away in the Spa that offers rejuvenating micro-current facials.

A holistic approach to rejuvenating one's skin through re-educating the muscles in the face by using microcurrent electrodes to stimulate collagen, increase elasticity in the epidermis, and also provides lymphatic drainage which increases circulatory benefits of blood and lymph nodes in the skin.

There is a fully equipped kitchen to cook your own meals and a courtyard with a propane barbecue for summer grilling and a meal under the stars.

Rave Reviews

The relaxing rental has rave reviews from guests who've stayed in the past.

The spa is even more amazing in person - Jennifer

This was a great way to treat ourselves after a long, hard year - Stacie

What an amazing place. The spa area is better than the pictures. The pool is saltwater, so clean - Ming

You can book your getaway in the Catskill Mountains on Airbnb or at Karmainnandspa.com.

Get Away & Unwind at Your Own Private Spa in the Catskills Need to place to get away and unwind? There's one place where you can do both in the Catskill Mountains. Book a 4 bedroom rental complete with your own spa