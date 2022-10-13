NY Man Makes Over $20k Selling 3D Guns to Buyback Program

This guy has figured out one heck of a side hustle. The scam might have made a point but are New York taxpayers fronting the bill?

An Upstate New York man's story is going viral after he claimed he made thousands of dollars by cheating on a gun buyback program.

How Much Cash Can a Gun Owner Get for Turning in Guns?

How Exactly Are 3D-printed Guns Made?

The 10 Most Brutal Streets in Newburgh, New York This list was compiled by crime maps on CrimeGrade.com.

The 13 Most Violent Streets in Poughkeepsie, New York