NY Legislator Doesn’t Want Chick-Fil-A at Thruway Rest Stops

The New York State Thruway is set to go under major changes, but not everyone is on board.

Earlier this month we reported that major renovations are set to come to multiple rest stops on the New York State Thruway. These renovations are part of a $450 million project across 27 different rest stops. Construction is set to begin this month. Part of the renovations is the inclusion of new restaurants. One of the restaurants that are included in the proposed plans is Chick-Fil-A.

While plenty of people are on board with the changes, not everyone is as excited. New York State Assemblymember Harry Bronson sent a letter to the New York State Thruway Authority asking them to reconsider allowing Chick-Fil-A as a vendor in the New York State Thruway rest stops. Bronson says that allowing Chick-Fil-A sends a message that the New York State Thruway Authority does not share the same commitment to protecting LGBTQ+ rights as New York State.

In a post on his Facebook he said:

"Chick-fil-A has a long history of donating millions to organizations hostile to LGBTQ+ rights. The NYS Thruway Authority’s list of approved concessions is striking and sends a message to LGBTQ+ individuals and their families that it doesn’t share the same commitment to their civil rights as New York State. It’s time the Thruway Authority re-examine this choice."

At this time, it is unclear if the New York State Thruway Authority is reconsidering the choice. If anything changes, we'll be the first to let you know. Keep reading to see a list of all the new proposed restaurants for New York State Thruway rest stops.