NY Landlords Can’t Discriminate Against Section 8 Anymore

A new law has been passed in New York that prohibits landlords from discriminating against income sources.

According to Rochester First, New York State landlords are no longer allowed to discriminate against potential tenants based on where their income comes from. If you've ever searched for an apartment in the Hudson Valley, or anywhere, you've likely come across the phrase 'No Section 8'. That will no longer be allowed.

Rochester First reports that under this new state law, landlords cannot refuse people who pay rent using section 8 housing, veterans benefits, and other legal sources of income. According to a press release from Governor Andrew Cuomo's Office, the law is included in the 2020 Fiscal Year Budget.

While I'm thrilled to hear this news, I'll believe it when I see it enforced. As someone searching for an apartment, that thankfully isn't on any financial aid programs, I've seen so many listings for apartments that say 'No Section 8'. It's hard enough to find an apartment in the Hudson Valley, let alone when you're on an assistance program.

