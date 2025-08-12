What Was the Governor Doing in Middletown, New York This Week?

Darren McGee/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

Middletown residents got a surprise on Monday when Kathy Hochul popped into several local businesses during a tour of the Hudson Valley city.

The New York Governor's visit to Middletown was a victory lap of sorts to celebrate several projects that have been completed through the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The City of Middletown was awarded over 10 million dollars in funds after being named the Mid-Hudson Region's Downtown Revitalization Initiative winner in 2016. Over the past decade, a huge investment has been made in building and expanding businesses in and around the city.

Darren McGee/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Hochul Tours Huge Improvements Made to Downtown Middletown, NY

Some of the money awarded to Middletown includes $1.6 million to transform a vacant lot into a 1.5-acre park. Erie Way Park now has a skateboard park, community pavilion and green spaces for events like the farmer's market and ice skating in the winter.

Another $2.5 million was earmarked to transform the abandoned Woolworth Building on North Street. The vacant building is now the Rail Trail Commons, featuring retail spaces and two restaurants. It also connects the downtown area with the Heritage Trail and the new Erie Way Park.

Darren McGee/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Middletown also received $2 million to upgrade parking and green spaces on James Street, Henry Street and the Courthouse municipal parking lot, as well as over $2.5 million to make improvements to North, South, East Main, West Main, Fulton and Canal Streets to promote foot traffic in the downtown area.

Another $1 million was used to create the city's Facade and Storefront Signage Improvement Program to encourage business owners to spruce up the appearance of buildings and storefronts downtown. The program assisted in the revitalization of 17 downtown buildings and 74 residential units.

Darren McGee/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Governor Hochul calls the completion of Middletown’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects "a shining example of how targeted investments and community partnerships work together to revitalize downtowns.”

Middletown Mayor Joseph DeStefano touted the governor's assistance with the city's "transformative journey" while celebrating the completion of the final phase of a decade-long revitalization effort. Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus says that the City of Middletown "has shown that it can get the job done", serving as an inspiration for other Hudson Valley towns and cities.

