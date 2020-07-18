The NY State office of Governor Cuomo on Saturday ordered the drive-in viewing sections of the Orange County Fair Speedway closed to spectators effective immediately.

The announcement according to the speedway's website states that this was not the local government's request as the speedway has been in constant contact with Orange County officials and Town of Wallkill officials on a continued basis about steps being taken because of the Coronavirus-19 situation. Racing will go on as scheduled tonight and you can purchase a feed of the racing for $20 on their website.

As for the following weeks, things could change according to OCFS, follow them on their facebook account for the latest.