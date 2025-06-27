New York Flags Ordered Half-Staff to Honor ‘The Gun Lady’

Flags across New York State have been lowered to half-mast today after the tragic death of a woman who was depicted in a movie by Barbara Streisand.

The lowering of the American Flag can signal mourning after a tragedy, remembrance during a national holiday or respect for someone of note who has passed away. Unfortunately, many people who see a lowered flag have no idea why unless they think to Google it or happen to catch a story about it on the news.

Flags in New York Lowered All Day This Friday

This week, Governor Hochul has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on June 27 to honor a woman who was widely known as the "Gun Lady". The nickname was used both affectionately and derisively by politicians who either agreed with her stand on gun control or saw her as a danger to gun rights.

Carolyn McCarthy was born in Brooklyn and grew up on Long Island before finding her calling as a nurse, getting married and raising a family. McCarthy, a long-time Republican, would see her entire life change on one fateful day in 1993.

Why New York is Honoring Carolyn McCarthy

On December 7, 1993, a shooter opened fire on a Long Island Railroad train, killing six people, including McCarthy's Husband, Dennis. Her trauma over the tragedy turned to rage after her Republican congressman voted to repeal the assault weapons ban just years after the mass shooting.

McCarthy had no political experience but successfully launched a congressional campaign, vowing to stand up to the NRA and gun lobby in an effort to prevent future mass shootings. Her underdog story made national headlines after she was elected to Congress as a Democrat in 1996. A film was even made about the shocking win starring Barbara Streisand as McCarthy.

Flags Half-Staff After Carolyn McCarthy's Death

McCarthy served New York's 4th District until 2015, continuing to speak out against the gun lobby. She famously compared gun violence to cancer, warning, "If we keep doing nothing to stop it, it’s only going to spread".

Sadly, McCarthy's prediction came true. During her time in office, the incidents of mass shootings continued to increase. Tragedies such as Columbine, Sandy Hook and the shooting of her colleague, Gabrielle Giffords, only made her fight harder for gun control.

McCarthy retired from politics after learning she had lung cancer in 2013. "The Gun Lady" passed away this week at the age of 81.

