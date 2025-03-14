NY Drivers to be Targeted by Police This Week; Be on Alert

Drivers in New York have already seen an increase in police presence this week.

Don't be surprised if you come in contact with law enforcement officers while traveling through the state of New York. A coordinated initiative conducted by agencies from across the state began targeting drivers on Thursday.

Law Enforcement Effort Begins in New York State

Officials in municipalities all over New York have been warning residents to exercise extreme caution when driving this week. Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino says the crackdown is the latest high-profile campaign to prevent drinking and driving.

This month's Stop DWI effort coincides with the St. Patrick's Day weekend. Similar community engagement programs have been held during other popular "drinking holidays" such as Superbowl Sunday, the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Halloween.

These targeted campaigns have proven to be successful in helping to lower the number of drunk-driving crashes throughout New York State. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 287 people lost their lives to drunk drivers in America over a four-year period starting in 2016.

Sobriety checkpoints and other coordinated efforts have been shown to lower impaired driving deaths by up to 20 percent.

St. Patrick's Day DWI Crackdown Has Already Begun

The statewide crackdown on impaired drivers began on Thursday and will continue through Tuesday, March 18. Serino urges residents to secure a safe ride home if consuming alcohol. Various St. Patrick's Day celebrations will take place in the Hudson Valley and across the state over the weekend into early next week.

