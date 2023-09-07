New York State Man Allegedly Drove Almost 3x Over Legal BAC Limit

State Police said they made quite a number of driving while impaired arrests over the long holiday weekend.

While officials work diligently every day to keep the streets and highways safe, their presence is often increased during holidays as more motorists take to the roads. Longer weekends can also sometimes mean that certain individuals look to celebrate a little harder.

One New York state man is facing a charge of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated after State police said he was way over the limit while behind the wheel.

According to the Law Office of Stephen Bilkis and Associates, the penalties for an Aggravated DWI first offense is a maximum fine is $2,500 and a driver’s license suspension of one year. A second Aggravated DWI in the past ten years can be punishable by a $5,000 fine and up to four years in prison.

State Police Said Man's BAC Was Almost Three Times Over Limit

The New York State Police said in a press release that a trooper on State Route 34 in the town of Barton observed a vehicle committing a traffic violation late Monday evening. Authorities said they pulled the vehicle over, and that the driver was a 37-year-old man from Barton.

State police said they observed "characteristics commonly associated with alcohol impairment" and ordered the driver to perform field sobriety tests. The driver was said to have performed the tests "poorly" and was then arrested.

The suspect was transported to the nearby barracks, where police said he blew a .23%, which is nearly three times over the state's legal limit of 0.08%.