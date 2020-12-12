‘Nor’easter’ Could Bring Around 1 Foot of Snow to Hudson Valley

Meteorologists are monitoring a potential Nor'easter that could bring around a foot of snow, or more, to the Hudson Valley next week

The Weather Channel is currently watching "a potential winter storm" for Wednesday in the Hudson Valley.

The Weather Channel predicts there is a 50 to 70 percent chance of 1 to 3 inches of snow early Wednesday in Orange, Sullivan and Putnam counties. There's a 50 percent chance of less than an inch of snow in Ulster and Dutchess counties for early Wednesday.

Wednesday evening a major storm is currently forecast for all the counties. The Weather Channel says there's an 80 percent chance of 8 to 12 inches of snow for Ulster, Dutchess, Sullivan and Orange Counites while Putnam County and small parts of Orange County could see over a foot of snow Wednesday evening.

Hudson Valley Weather has yet to release a snow prediction for Wednesday but says its monitoring a potential Nor'easter for the region.

"Potential Nor'easter (for the Hudson Valley), must be monitored closely," Hudson Valley Weather wrote about Wednesday in its detailed five-day forecast. "Turning cloudy with snow likely. Snow possibly heavy at times in the afternoon. Very cold. High in the mid to upper 20s. Snow... possibly heavy (Wednesday evening)... tapering off after midnight."

The National Weather Service also hasn't released any snowfall totals but did issue a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.

"There is potential for a significant coastal storm Wednesday into Wednesday Night bringing heavy snow and/or rain, strong winds, and coastal flood impacts," the National Weather Service wrote in it's Hazardous Weather Outlook

The National Weather Service also says "snow (is) likely" for Ulster and Dutchess counties.

We will be monitoring this storm over the next few days so make sure to check and follow Hudson Valley Post for more updates.