No Way! These Popular Things Were Invented in New York?

You might be surprised to know that some of your favorite things were invented right here in the good old state of New York.

There are many things that you use every day or have eaten a ton of times throughout your life and you probably have no idea that it came from right here in New York. We know that New York State and the Hudson Valley have seen their fair share of history, they also have been the home to many inventions.

Check out out these popular items that were invented in the Empire State

No Way! These Were Invented in New York?

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

READ MORE: Adirondack Treehouse Available on Airbnb