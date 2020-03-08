No, Tito’s Vodka Won’t Protect You From Coronavirus
Though fears of the Coronavirus may continue to spread, one must not forget some good old fashioned common sense. The makers of Tito's Homemade Vodka want their customers to remember - the drink does not serve as a reliable hand sanitizer.
NBC says that the vodka company reminded people that washing your hands remains the best way to prevent spread of the virus. Some sound advice.
Tito's contains 40 percent alcohol which does not meet the recommended 60 precent needed to serve as a proper sanitizer. ehh, suppose it was worth the effort.
