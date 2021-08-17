No Service? Cell Phone Outage Affecting Much of Hudson Valley

Areas of Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown and New Paltz are all experiencing cell service outages.

Twitter is exploding with comments from Hudson Valley Verizon customers complaining about a lack of internet service or phone signal. The outage seems to be specifically affecting customers in the Mid-Hudson Region, although Downdetector shows the outage from Northern New Jersey through Albany.

downdetector.com

Verizon has not issued a statement about the apparent outage but instead responding to individual customers on Twitter asking for additional information about their issues. Most are reporting fewer than usual bars and very slow internet loading times.

Verizon is currently rolling out 5G service throughout most of the Hudson Valley. Areas that were previously on the LTE service have been noticing some glitches from time to time as the service gets upgraded, but this seems to be a more widespread issue.

Late Monday into early Tuesday many people were reporting no bars of service in Poughkeepsie or Newburgh. Kingston was reportedly back up on Tuesday before going dark again. Customers in Wappingers, Beacon, Goshen and other surrounding towns have also taken to the Internet to lodge their complaints.

The Hudson Valley is known as having some of the worst cell phone coverage in the country. In 2017 the Hudson Valley was ranked 125 out of the 125 markets surveyed across the country. According to the results, the Hudson Valley was either last or in the bottom five in all six categories. When it comes to network reliability and call performance we were listed the absolute worst. Our area was second to last in data and text performance. Data speed in the Hudson Valley was ranked 121 out of 125.

The poor service wasn't dependent on the mobile provider either. The poor rankings were based on an average of all four of the major US networks. So no matter if you have AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon you're pretty much in the same boat

This latest outage appears to be more of a temporary issue than a permanent problem. If Verizon announces any more information we will keep you informed.