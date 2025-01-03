4 New Speeding Ticket Cameras Installed, Including Newburgh, NY

Hudson Valley drivers may soon be surprised by a speeding ticket in the mail thanks to a new camera that will be installed on Sunday.

As we head into a new year, it appears that the Department of Transportation has severely decreased the number of speed enforcement cameras in operation in New York State.

In 2021 Governor Hochul signed the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program into law. Set to continue through 2026, the program utilizes cameras and radar to identify speeding drivers throughout the state.

Drivers who are caught exceeding the posted speed limit will receive a $50 fine in the mail. If the cameras detect that the same vehicle is speeding within 18 months of the first infraction, a new fine of $75 will be issued. Additional fines of $100 will be handed out for additional violations within the year-and-a-half timeframe.

New Speed Cameras Installed in New York State for 2025

While the automated enforcement program usually deploys dozens of cameras across the state, there are only four systems in operation during the week of January 5 through January 11.

The cameras are located in the counties of Suffolk, Queens, Orange and Onondaga.

In Long Island, drivers are being monitored from Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave on I-495 in Suffolk. There is also a camera on the Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue in Queens.

Upstate, you can find two more cameras on I-81 Between Exit 17 (W Calthrop Ave bridge) to Exit 16 and in Orange County on I-84 in Newburgh. The Newburgh camera is specifically located on the eastbound lanes between Exits 37 and 39.

More cameras are expected to be up and running later this month, so be sure to check back for more updates.

