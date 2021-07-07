Newburgh School District Announces Free Summer Meal Program

The Newburgh Enlarged School District has announced information about their summer meal program.

So many students and children rely on free meals from their schools during the school year. But what happens when school is out for the summer? Parents and guardians don't suddenly have more resources to provide the meals. And the kids still need to eat. Luckily, one of the major school districts in the area just announced its free summer meal program.

According to a Facebook post, the Newburgh Enlarged City School District began its summer meal program on Tuesday, July 6. This program runs Monday through Friday from July 6 through August 23, 2021. This is a free program that provides meals to all children 18 and under. The program provides breakfast and lunch for students.

The Facebook post states that breakfast and lunch will already be provided to those students who are enrolled in a Newburgh Enlarged City School District summer program. But if a student is not enrolled in a summer program, they can pick up meals at three different community sites:

Newburgh Free Library: 9AM-1:30PM

South Middle School: 10:30AM-1:30PM

Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus: 12:30PM-1:30PM

According to Facebook, breakfast will be made up of whole-grain cereal/cereal bar, graham crackers, juice, and milk. The lunch menu changes each day of the week, but that day's menu will be the same for the summer. These meals are provided at no cost for all children 18 years of age and under. The meals are also provided to District ESYP Programs, Recreation Programs, Salvation Army of Newburgh Programs, and at the BGCNNY Summer Program.