Newburgh Man Leads Police on Pursuit, Issued 33 Tickets

A Newburgh man leads police on a chase that covered more than 20-miles, ending in the Town of Ulster.

On Wednesday, at approximately 3:23 p.m. state police from the Highland barracks observed a Nissan Altima speeding on State Route 299 in the Town of Lloyd.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the operator failed to comply and traveled on State Route 299 in the town of New Paltz and then entered Interstate 87 heading North. The pursuit covered 20 miles and ended in the town of Ulster on Interstate 87.

The vehicle came to a stop after running over spike strips deployed by the state police.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Trevor Dickey, 19, of Newburgh. Dickey was charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing an officer, unlawful possession of marijuana and 33 vehicle and traffic violations.

Dickey was missed an appearance ticket is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

