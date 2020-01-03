Newburgh Man Chased, Shot at Man in Broad Daylight, Police Say

Police are searching for a Newburgh man who chased another man down the street shooting several rounds at him.

On Friday, January 3, 2020, at approximately 2:37 p.m., the City of Newburgh Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter notification indicating seven shots had been fired in the area of S. Lander Street near the Renwick Street intersection.

Upon arrival witnesses stated that one black male was chasing and shooting at another black male who was running northbound on S. Lander Street. The person being shot at was last seen running eastbound on Benkard Ave.

He was not located and has not yet come forward. The shooter was last seen in the

area of a backyard on S. Lander Street.

This incident is under active investigation and no further information will released at this time. Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the police department at (845) 561-3131.

