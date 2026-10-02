A man from Massachusetts is facing serious drug charges after a New York State Police say a K9 alerted troopers to hundreds of bags of heroin.

New York State Police out of Poughkeepsie around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, troopers pulled over a vehicle traveling northbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Town of Harrison for traffic violations.

Police said Angel L. Sanchez, 35, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was the driver.

State Police K9 Vinn conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle, and reportedly signaled an area of the car was positive for the odor of narcotics. Police said they then had probable cause and searched the car, where they found 500 glassine envelopes containing heroin.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with:

Felony Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance– Intent to Sell

Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Sanchez was issued an appearance ticket and released.