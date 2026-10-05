Pool Supply Chain Closes 76 Stores, Three in New York State

Another national chain is closing New York stores, leaving Hudson Valley customers wondering whether their local shop is on the list.

Another familiar chain is shutting down New York stores, adding to a string of closures we’ve reported on over the past few months. From Speedway on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls to Tops in Ellenville and a Stewart’s Shops location in Halfmoon, customers have been losing familiar stops for gas, groceries and coffee. Now, a retailer that Hudson Valley pool owners rely on is joining the list.

Leslie’s Pool Supplies announced 76 store closures as part of its financial restructuring. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on September 30, with a plan to eliminate approximately $685 million in debt and emerge from bankruptcy in early 2027.

Google Maps Google Maps

Which New York Leslie's Pool Supplies Stores Are Closing?

According to The Street, three New York stores are affected by the closure announcement: the Depew location at 4900 Transit Road, Hampton Bays at 125 West Montauk Highway and Hicksville at 285 South Broadway. Luckily none of those locations are in the Hudson Valley.

For now, local customers can continue visiting Leslie’s at 1817 South Road in Wappingers Falls, which the company lists as its Poughkeepsie store. The Middletown location at 469 Route 211 East also remains listed with regular store hours. Neither is included in the announced New York closures.

Google Maps Google Maps

Leslie’s says its remaining stores continue to operate, and customers can still shop online and through its app. Gift cards and loyalty benefits will also continue to be honored. However, the company plans to keep reviewing its store network during the bankruptcy process, so this announcement doesn’t rule out additional closures.