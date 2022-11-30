New York’s Top Paying Jobs: Does Your NY Salary Meet the Average?

New York isn't exactly the most affordable place to live, but if you work in one of these professions you're probably not too worried about the rising cost of living.

According to this U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report from May, 2021, in New York it's all about working in the medical field. Of the top ten paying jobs in the report, nine of them belong to the field of medical professions. The only outlier is Chief Executives coming in at the last spot in the top 10.

But the order of those medical field jobs might surprise you. If you're like me and assumed neurologists finished in the top spot because it's literally brain surgery, you'd be incorrect.

#1 Paying Job in New York State

The number one paying job in the state of New York is actually Dermatologists. And I guess it makes a bit of sense that they finished above neurologists because skin issues are a lot more common than brain issues. And technically, skin is the largest organ in the body so they get another edge there.

It was surprising to find out that Chief Executives didn't appear until number ten on the list though. When you think of New York business, you probably think of Wall Street and major corporations before anything else. So to see them fall below a variety of medical field jobs was a bit of a shock.

And in case you were wondering, radio hosts and journalists were not exactly close to that top ten area. Or top 20. Or top 30. And so on.

So without further ado, here's the top money-making professions in New York.

