New York’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish Might Surprise You

Thanksgiving is coming and many of you are probably already prepping for the big meal. Some are saying this may be the most expensive Thanksgiving yet. Most Americans will feast on turkey or ham come the third Thursday of November. But aside from your main dish, you're going to need a lot of good sides. Ever wonder what's America's favorite choice for a Thanksgiving side dish? According to data from Google, it may not come as a surprise. But when you break it down state to state, New York's favorite side might not be the first thing you think of.

The website Zippia used Google Trends to determine what exactly were Americans were searching for food wise during the month of November. A total of nine states love mashed potatoes, making them the top side, according to his study. But here in the Empire State, we apparently love our sweet potatoes with marshmallows. Yup, that's what New Yorkers are supposingly reaching for, according to Zippia. That has changed since last year, when stuffing was king here in New York.

See the full MAP HERE.

Most of our neighbors picked pretty similar choices. Connecticut and Massachusetts love mashed potatoes. For New Jersey, it's stuffed mushrooms. Pennsylvanians want their stuffing. The people of Rhode Island go healthy with their carrots. And the folks in Vermont know what's up. They like mac' n cheese.

Now, the people in Idaho and New Mexico like a simple side salad. for North Dakota, it's fruit salad. Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama do it the Southern way with casserole. Arkansas likes white gravy? Is that to put on their turkey, or just to shotgun out of a glass?

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest